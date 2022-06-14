Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Faces Felony Stalking Charge

Getty Images

Britney Spears was granted a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander after he showed up to her wedding to Sam Asghari uninvited.

People reports Alexander was arrested on Thursday, and now Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart tells the magazine that a restraining order has been granted, adding, "He was charged with felony stalking and is incarcerated."

The attorney continued, "I extend my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office for their good work and professionalism, and for the seriousness with which they are taking the matter.”

According to Fox News, the restraining order lasts three years and requires that Alexander stay at least 100 yards from the pop star.

That’s not all. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office booking information reveals Jason is also facing misdemeanor counts of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, as well as vandalism and battery. He is being held on $100,000 bail. On Monday, he entered a not-guilty plea and it looks like he’s due back in court on June 15.

Alexander, 40, was also booked on an out-of-county warrant for felony grand theft embezzlement and receiving stolen property. Bail for those felonies was set at $20,000.

Last week, sources told “Extra’s” Billy Bush that Jason, streaming live, was carrying a box cutter as he went through Britney’s house uninvited. Britney’s manager called 911... as Jason headed for the wedding tent.

On the livestream, Jason could be heard yelling Britney’s name and telling security that he was a guest at the nuptials.

TMZ reports that in January Alexander pleaded guilty to violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking against another woman. He was given nearly a year probation.