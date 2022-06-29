Sam Asghari Calls Marriage to Britney Spears ‘Way Overdue’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot earlier this month, and now the actor is dishing on their fairy tale wedding.

Sam sat down with “Good Morning America” correspondent Will Reeve, who asked, “How is married life?”

Asghari joked, “I have to wear this thing now,” pointing to his ring. “It’s heavy, man.”

Britney and Sam were together for six years before saying “I do,” and Sam shared, “It’s just been surreal. It has been a minute, it was way overdue for us. We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was. We only had 50 to 70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that’s what we did."

How is his bride doing? The 28-year-old said, “She’s amazing, she’s doing great. She’s my wife.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Asghari calls married life to @BritneySpears "surreal": "We imagined this thing being a fairy tale, and it was."



The actor talks to @reevewill about life as a newlywed and his new movie #HotSeat. https://t.co/bm4QCDvOGv pic.twitter.com/DRJ6pVZgFw — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2022 @GMA

Reeve asked what it feels like to say “she’s my wife,” and Sam revealed, “It hasn’t hit me yet, the husband thing hasn’t hit me yet.”

Asghari, who stars in the new movie “Hot Seat” debuting July 1, also opened up about his career.

He said, “I didn’t really get noticed until my wife give me this amazing platform to work with, so I am always appreciative of that, but let’s not take away from the fact that I’ve been working hard and I was already acting. I don’t take any opportunity that I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that is happening.”

As far as drawing inspiration and advice from Britney, he said, “Just being in a relationship with someone who has achieved so much… at such a young age kind of gives me the understanding and teaches me so much for the little things I’m going to achieve, or the big things, God knows what. It is up to me.”

He said Spears encourages him, “She kind of says, ‘Go, go get it.’”

Sam said of his future, “I want to be able to make my children — my future children — happy. And they’ll be like, ‘Oh, my — that’s my dad! I want to be like my dad!’ At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career, but more importantly, I want people to look up to me — my loved ones, my children, my wife.”

Britney and Sam got married June 9 at her L.A. home with Jeffrey Best serving as wedding planner. Spears walked herself down the aisle in a dress by Donatella Versace, jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

Their big day looked like it was every bit the fairy tale, with flowers by Marks Garden and a white horse-drawn carriage draped in roses.