Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Ironclad Prenup Revealed (Report)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding last month, and now an Us Weekly source is spilling on their prenup.

Spears is worth a reported $60 million, and the insider says if the couple ever divorced, Sam would receive “$1 million, per every two years” of marriage.

The agreement includes a cap at $10 million after 15 years.

The source added that Sam has waived claims to Britney’s music catalogue and signed an NDA. The couple has also placed their Calabasas home in an LLC.

Another insider says that now that the paperwork is sorted out, “It feels like a huge weight’s been lifted. Britney is so proud to have Sam as her husband and vice versa.”

Britney and Sam got married June 9 at her L.A. home with Jeffrey Best serving as wedding planner. Spears walked herself down the aisle in a dress by Donatella Versace, jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

Their big day looked like it was every bit the fairy tale, with flowers by Marks Garden and a white horse-drawn carriage draped in roses.

Spears’ family did not attend the nuptials, but major A-listers were on hand, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Donatella herself.

Britney and Sam were together for six years before saying “I do,” and Sam opened up to “GMA” about the wedding. “It’s just been surreal. It has been a minute, it was way overdue for us. We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was. We only had 50 to 70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that’s what we did."