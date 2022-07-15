CYN and Katy Perry Share a ‘House with a View’

Pop singer CYN is back with a catchy new summer anthem made for these times!

Lamenting gas prices and student loans, the feel-good song finds CYN dreaming of a “House with a View” and striving for a better tomorrow.

The colorful and fun music video also features a cameo from CYN’s friend Katy Perry.

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with CYN on the set of the music video, where she discussed the new song and more. Watch!

CYN’s last release was in 2020 when she released a key track from the “Promising Young Woman” soundtrack called “Drinks.”

CYN is currently in the studio working on a new album.