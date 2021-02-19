Surprise! Cyn & Kyle Newman Welcome First Child

Nine months ago, actress Jaime King filed for divorce from director Kyle Newman after 13 years of marriage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kyle, 44, is now in a relationship with singer Cyn, 27, who just gave birth to their first child.

On Thursday, Cyn announced they welcomed a baby boy. Along with posting a pic of their baby’s hand, she wrote on Instagram, “Surprise! I'm a mommy. Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kyle is already the dad of sons James, 7, and Leo, 5, his kids with Jaime.

The couple made it Instagram official in December when they celebrated the holidays together with his kids. Along with posting a pic of the family in front of a Christmas tree, she wrote, “I love these happy guys so much ❤️ Merry Christmas 🎁🎄.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kyle also shared the same photo, writing, “Merry Christmas everyone! May your holiday be healthy and bright. I am thankful for all of the love in my life. And determined to radiate it back! ❤️🙏🎄✨❄️🎁🎅🏼🌟.”

Kyle and Jaime are still in the middle of an ugly custody battle over James and Leo.

Two years ago, “Extra’s” Adam Weissler chatted with Cyn about her single “Moment of Truth” from the animated film “Smallfoot.”