‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Loyal Fans and That Vecna Coffee Video (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke to ‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower about playing Season 4’s antagonist, Vecna/Henry Creel/001.

He dished on his seven-hour transformation to become Vecna, and those funny memes circulating of him drinking coffee while in full costume.

Bower revealed that he’d “come in at 3 in the morning” to be ready for filming at 10 a.m.

While he was in the makeup chair for hours, he’d listen to “a lot of heavy music.” He added, “You have five guys around you... but we got into this really beautiful flow altogether… All those guys are into heavy rock music and we listened to that just because for me, it was something that I was using as a process to kind of bring up what I needed to bring up.”

As for a funny video of him drinking coffee as Vecna, Jamiecommented, “That was a rare day. There are a few videos as well on Vanity Fair where we are sort of just sitting in silence and I'll be reading my book or something like that. So I did use it as much as I could to kind of get into that and that was a real joy, a real pleasure.”

Bower is “certainly” feeling the cultural impact of being part of “Stranger Things.” He noted, “What I find personally very fascinating is that as I was sort of gearing up to both be in the show and just kind of beforehand, a lot of ‘80s music was just kind of in my universe and swimming around me. So it's an odd thing when things like that happen, when something that's very personal becomes larger than that in a strange way.”

Jamie showed some love to the fans of “Stranger Things,” calling them “funny, very kind, very loyal.”

Bower felt “blessed” to be able to learn from the cast, who have been “working on this for six years.”