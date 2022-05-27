‘Stranger Things 4’ Cast on How That Finale Sets Up Part 2! (Exclusive)

Netflix

The cast of “Stranger Things” is reacting to the first part of the Season 4 finale, and teasing what’s to come on the final two episodes, premiering in July on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour hat the audience “will get the answers that you're looking for” in the second part.

When asked about Vecna’s powers mirroring Eleven’s powers, Joe Keery shared with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, “I think it's pretty clear that their storylines are connected in some ways.”

Joe hinted that there is “more to be uncovered.”

Maya Hawke added her two cents, saying, “I feel like we also know that there's just, like, this kind of exploration of trauma being the thing that, like, brings you into the upside down and, like, these kinds of themes of trauma and, like, when happy memories and music is kind of what brings you out and this exploration of people's past and memories, it's definitely something that can be expected.”

There’s only one season left of the show after this one!

Natalia Dyer admitted that it was “too sad to picture” life after the show, saying, “I spent so much time with these characters and these people.”

Joe chimed in, “It's been like a part of our lives.”

As for Millie’s reaction to the fifth and final season, she said, “It's a very emotional thing, you know? I think people keep asking the question is if, you know, it's, like, something that we can really accept. It's not, really. I mean, it's actually, like, something that I think I'm gonna actually have to take time about. It’s, like, my whole life — half of my life — I've known this show and these people, so it is it's going to be a hard one.”