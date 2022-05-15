Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attended the Season 4 premiere of “Stranger Things” together in NYC Saturday, and Millie talked with “Extra” on the red carpet about growing up on the show.

“It’s been an amazing experience," she said. "Netflix has done everything to protect and love us… Our education has always come first… It’s an amazing experienc, one I wish on anyone… You get amazing love and support constantly, endless food, and those things — you have to cherish it… I am so grateful for it.”

Of El and Mike’s relationship on Season 4, she shared, “At the core of it, they love each other so much and they have gone through hell and back to be with one another, and I think that’s what they hold, is that loyalty for one another. I think that’s what you will see this season."

Brown revealed that shooting this latest season was harder than ever. “It’s been a tougher experience this time around," she said. "We came off of COVID… It’s a harder script, a harder storyline, she is older… She also doesn’t have her powers, so what does El look like without her powers?”

She added, “I would say she’s really struggling between finding the balance between using them and not using them, and how to use her emotions, her words.”