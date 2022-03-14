Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Make Red-Carpet Debut

Getty Images

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi just hit the red carpet together for the first time.

The couple attended the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, where they matched in black ensembles.

Bustle reports that Millie wore a Goth and lingerie inspired Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière velvet minidress with lots of lace, including a gorgeous train. She paired the look with velvet gloves and Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals.

Jake, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, looked handsome in a black Fendi suit with a bowtie. He showed his support for Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia, with a lapel pin of its national flag.

Millie, 18, and Jake, 19, sparked dating rumors over the summer when Jake posted a photo with Millie on Instagram with the caption “BFF.”

Around the same time, in photos obtained by Page Six, the two were spotted holding hands in New York City. For the outing, Brown wore a cute pink skirt and white top, while Bongiovi opted for a beach button-up and shorts.

Eventually, they went Instagram official in November, with a cute PDA pic of Bongiovi giving Brown a kiss on the cheek while riding the London Eye.

They haven’t been shy about their romance since then. In December, she shared a cozy selfie with Jake in front of a Christmas tree, and in February a cute couples’ photo of the pair dressed up as Barbie and Ken for her birthday.

She wrote in the caption, “hey ken!” He responded in the comments, “Ur rly pretty.”

It is unclear when they got together. In April, popular Instagram account Deuxmoi reported that they were dating after being “introduced by a mutual friend.”

In 2020, it was reported that Millie had called it quits with rugby player Joseph Robinson after eight months together.