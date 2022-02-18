See Jessica Biel’s Killer Transformation for ‘80s Crime Series ‘Candy’

Getty Images

Jessica Biel, is that you? The actress is looking very ‘80s for her new Hulu miniseries “Candy.”

Biel is playing Candy Montgomery in the true crime show about a Methodist housewife who used an axe to murder her best friend Betty Gore in June 1980.

Backgrid

The 39-year-old was just spotted in costume while shooting the show in Decatur, Georgia. Her outfit included a blue dress and black heels, but what really sold the vintage look was her large square glasses and short hair curled back at the sides.

“Yellow Jackets” actress Melanie Lynskey will play Gore and “Orange Is the New Black” star Pablo Schreiber will portray Candy’s husband Alan, according to IMDb. Elisabeth Moss was originally cast in the role of Candy, but reportedly had to drop out due to scheduling.

Backgrid

Biel is no stranger to thrillers. Including her role in the 2019 series “Limetown” as a journalist investigating the disappearance of 300 people.

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh caught up with her that same year, when Jessica reflected on taking darker roles by saying, “I don’t know why I continue to make myself suffer like this, but I love it. I love these characters filled with pathos, the trauma, the family history, dysfunction. It is just so fascinating. That’s why actors do what we do, because you want to explore these human things, you want to explore why people do what they do, even the strange things that they do and how they react. That’s the joy of it.”

She joked, “Believe me, I’m trying to find a comedy!”

While the roles seem like a departure for her, Biel said “I like the contradiction, the dichotomy of who I am at home and then coming to work and being completely different.”

Previously, she nabbed an Emmy nomination for her role in “The Sinner” Season 1 playing a housewife named Cora who stabbed a man to death on the beach in an unprovoked attack.

The actress served as an executive producer on the project, and her husband Justin Timberlake told “Extra” back in 2018 that he was beyond proud. “I can’t even put it into words,” he said. “I watched her do it from scratch. I remember her finishing the book and saying, 'I found my next project,' and watching her will all of it into fruition… To go a whole summer and go so deep into character — I’m her biggest fan."

Meanwhile, True Crime fans can also see Candy Montgomery’s story play out in the new HBO Max limited series “Love & Death” starring Elizabeth Olsen. See a photo of her as the killer housewife below.

HBO Max