‘Stranger Things’ Stars David Harbour & Winona Ryder on Hopper and Joyce’s Future (Exclusive)

Netflix

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Brett Gelman talk to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about “Stranger Things 4” and what to expect from Joyce, Hopper, and the rest of the group.

When asked if Hopper and Joyce are getting back together, David quipped, “Can’t say nothing about that.”

Winona added, “We can’t.”

David explained that they have to adhere to a 25-page document that tells them what they can and cannot discuss.

Harbour couldn’t spill much, but said, “I will say that Hopper is in prison in the snowy tundra and we do see that in the trailer that Murray and and Joyce have, like, trouble with a plane in a snowy tundra.”

Winona elaborated, “We’re on a mission from God to rescue Hopper.”

As for what makes this season special, Brett commented, “It ups the ante on everything,” adding, “It’s scarier, it’s funnier, it’s more dramatic.”

Along with acknowledging that Season 5 is the final one, David teased, “It’s big in trajectory as it moves toward the finish.”

Ryder discussed the heart of the show, saying, “At the base of it is love and survival.”

She emphasized, “I think what people fell in love with about this group of people and it really takes time, and you see a lot of vulnerability and a lot of, like, very human struggles.”

According to Winona, the fourth season is very relevant to today’s world. She noted, “It’s going to land a little differently because of what we’re going through in the world right now, and obviously our hearts are with Ukraine.”