David Harbour Reveals His Dramatic Weight Loss for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Netflix

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour lost some serious weight for the fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

This season, Harbour’s character Hopper is famished while being holed up a Russian prison camp.

David told British GQ that he “lost about 80 lbs.from Season 3.” He added, “I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [Season 4], I was around 190.”

Getty

As for how he lost the weight in eight months, David said he took up Pilates and did intermittent fasting.

Referencing his new movie "Violent Night," he admitted, “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again. I have this Santa Claus movie coming out for Universal in December and I gained [it all back]. But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good.”

In May, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with David and his co-star Winona Ryder about what to expect from Joyce, Hopper, and the rest of the group in the fourth season.

At the time, David discussed his character, saying, “I will say that Hopper is in prison in the snowy tundra and we do see that in the trailer that Murray and Joyce have, like, trouble with a plane in a snowy tundra.”

Winona elaborated, “We’re on a mission from God to rescue Hopper.”