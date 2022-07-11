Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby #3

Pippa Middleton, 38, is a mom again!

People magazine reports Middleton welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews.

The outlet reveals that she gave birth to a baby girl a few weeks ago.

Pippa and James have not released an official statement yet.

Last month, news broke on Pippa’s pregnancy after she was seen with a baby bump at the Party at the Palace concert outside of Buckingham Palace.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Pippa and James are “so happy,” describing Pippa as a “natural mama.”

Pippa and James are also the parents of Arthur, 3, and Grace, 14 months.

Last year, a source told Hello! that Pippa was “doing well” after giving birth to Grace. They added, “Everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Grace shares the same middle name as her aunt Kate, who is a mom of three, to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Pippa and James have been married since 2017.

Years ago, Pippa opened up about her first pregnancy. She told U.K. magazine Waitrose Kitchen, “When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four-to-five-day-a-week [fitness] routine.”

“I'm fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information on what you can and can't do. And this being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” Pippa added.