Carole Middleton Confirms Daughter Pippa’s Pregnancy

Carole Middleton is going to be a grandmother again! She just confirmed her daughter Pippa Middleton, 37, is pregnant.

Carole, who is also the mother of Kate and James Middleton, revealed the news to UK's Good Housekeeping. She shared, “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”

The news comes after PageSix reported back in December that Pippa and husband James Matthews are expecting their second child.

While Pippa has a 2-year-old son Arthur, Carole is also the grandmother of Kate and Prince William’s three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Carole gushed of being a grandmother, “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

She continued, “That is why we are all still close, because our relationship has evolved as my children have had children. I’ve learned to be a wise grandmother, I hope.”

While Pippa has been mum on her current pregnancy, she did open up to UK magazine Waitrose Kitchen during her first.

She shared, “When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four-to-five-day-a-week [fitness] routine.”

“I'm fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information on what you can and can't do. And this being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” Pippa added.

Since Pippa made a conscious effort to kept quiet about the pregnancy in the “early months,” she had to figure out her own workout routine without the help of fitness instructors. She commented, “I work out for 45 minutes, three to four times a week depending on my energy levels, but ensured that the routines I did were lighter than usual… I've noticed my body change but through exercise, I feel it's being strengthened.”