Report: Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Expecting Baby #2

It looks like Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa has another baby on the way!

Page Six reports Pippa is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

A source shared, “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

A rep for Pippa and James has not commented on the pregnancy reports.

Last month, Pippa and Kate’s mother Carole opened up on her holiday plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas. For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later.”

Carole gave no hints that Pippa could be expecting.

In 2018, Middleton and Matthews welcomed their first child, son Arthur. Months before their son’s arrival, Pippa opened up on her pregnancy, telling UK magazine Waitrose Kitchen, “When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four-to-five-day-a-week [fitness] routine.”

“I'm fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information on what you can and can't do. And this being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” Pippa added.

Since Pippa made a conscious effort to kept quiet about the pregnancy in the “early months,” she had to figure out her own workout routine without the help of fitness instructors. She commented, “I work out for 45 minutes, three to four times a week depending on my energy levels, but ensured that the routines I did were lighter than usual… I've noticed my body change but through exercise, I feel it's being strengthened.”

As for her first trimester, Middleton said, “I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”