Report: Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

It looks like Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are now the parents of two!

On Monday, Middleton reportedly gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews.

A source told Hello!, “Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa and James are already the parents of a son, Arthur, 2.

Last week, Pippa’s mom Carole Middleton confirmed the pregnancy. She shared to UK’s Good Housekeeping, “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”

Carole is also the grandmother of Kate and Prince William’s three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Carole gushed of being a grandmother, “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

She continued, “That is why we are all still close, because our relationship has evolved as my children have had children. I’ve learned to be a wise grandmother, I hope.”

Back in December, PageSix reported that Pippa and husband James Matthews were expecting their second child.

While Pippa has been mum on her current pregnancy, she did open up to UK magazine Waitrose Kitchen during her first, sharing, “When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four-to-five-day-a-week [fitness] routine.”

“I'm fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information on what you can and can't do. And this being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” Pippa added.