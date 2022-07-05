Nicky Hilton & Husband James Rothschild Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

Nicky Hilton, 38, is a mom again!

On Tuesday, Hilton announced the birth of her third child with husband James Rothschild.

Along with posting a black-and-white photo of herself and James, she wrote on Instagram, “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙”

In January, Nicky’s rep confirmed that she was expecting and due in the summer.

A few months later, Nicky’s parents revealed the baby’s gender at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

Rick said, “It our first… grandson so we’re very excited.”

Rick noted that he wasn’t spilling too much, saying, “She is telling people… so I'm not speaking out of turn.”

Kathy gushed that Nicky is “really happy” to have a baby boy. Her first two children were girls.

Nicky and James are already the parents of Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

Nicky recently opened up about life at home with her family during the COVID-19. Last year, she told Interview magazine, “This time I've spent with my family has been the silver lining of this whole pandemic for me. At the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all on serious lockdown, I had breakfast, lunch and dinner with my family, my husband and two daughters, every single day. I think it was for 96 days."