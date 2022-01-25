Nicky Hilton & James Rothschild Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

Nicky Hilton has a bun in the oven!

Nicky and husband James Rothschild are expecting their third child, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

Their bundle of joy is due this summer.

Nicky and James are already the parents of Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

Just a day before the news broke, Nicky was seen without a hint of a baby bump while out and about in NYC.

Nearly two years ago, Hilton opened up about motherhood, telling People, “I think all moms suffer from mom guilt. I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance."

She added, “Whenever I do work trips, I'll feel guilty about leaving the children. But at the same time, I think it's also setting a good example for your children about working on what you're passionate about. I want to lead by example."

As for the biggest lesson she has learned from being a mom of two girls, Nicky said, “Patience and being the best version of yourself."