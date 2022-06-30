Pic! Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ bundle of joy has arrived!

On Thursday, Green announced the birth of their first child together. Along with a photo of their baby boy’s tiny hand, he tweeted, “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12.”

Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HtLYcAz9Yr — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) June 30, 2022 @withBAGpod

Sharna posted the same photo, writing on Instagram, “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

The baby is Brian’s fifth son. He is also a dad to Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with ex Megan Fox and Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

Earlier this month, Brian opened up about how excited his sons were to welcome a baby brother. He told People magazine, “They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They’re counting down the days! [The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he’ll be surrounded by a lot of love. It’s exciting.”

Though Sharna is a mother for the first time, Brian had no doubts about her mothering nature. He said, “Just watching Sharna with the kids now and knowing her the way that I do, she is going to be an amazing mother. She’s unbelievable with my kids now. So I can’t wait for that experience.”

Sharna called it a “dream” to become a mother, saying, “I can’t wait to smell [the baby] and feel his skin for the first time and see Bri hold him the first time. All of these firsts that I’ve never experienced. My heart genuinely can’t wait to meet him.

“This is the easiest thing I’ve ever done is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids,” Sharna gushed. “We may have only had a few years together, but it feels like so much more than that. It’s been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us.”

The pair announced Sharna’s pregnancy in February.

Brian and Sharna made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, and dished about their first date with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay in June.

So how did they meet? Brian answered, “We have a business manager in common and she came to myself one day and to Sharna the same day and was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got somebody, I have a client that you should meet…’ And so we ended up going and having coffee.”

They were supposed to meet up a few days later, but Sharna accidentally showed up a day early. Brian revealed, “I was on set, I was doing ‘Masked Dancer,’ and I was thinking… that wasn’t today.”

Sharna added, “Why did I have to realize [it] after I was sitting down at the table for like 15 minutes? I was like, ‘I did not just do that… It’s not Friday.’”

Burgess continued, “Then when we actually sat down, the day we were supposed to, we ended up talking for like four and a half hours. We lost time… It was one of those like, ‘Wow, what just happened’ moments and so we kept wanting more of that.”