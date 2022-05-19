Brian Austin Green Loses 20 Lbs. During Ulcerative Colitis Battle

Backgrid

Brian Austin Green’s battle with ulcerative colitis — an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract — has had a major impact on his health.

Green has “dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times,” and recently suffered a flare-up that lasted over a month.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Brian revealed, “It's a real rough experience. And Sharna had never experienced it at all."

Green’s pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess admitted that she “didn't realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and I watched weight drop off him.”

Brian revealed that he lost 20 lbs.!

Burgess said she was “scared,” saying, “Not having experienced this type of thing before, and still learning, I was supportive and loving and [like], 'I'm here for you,' and internally fearful for, ‘How long does this go on for?’"

As for how he’s changing his lifestyle to deal with ulcerative colitis, Brian is doing his best to keep dairy and gluten out of his diet.

Green emphasized, “As long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with, then it doesn't fight back. I would eat food and... it was like my body didn't process any of it. It's such a battle."

In April, Brian announced that he was bedridden for weeks due to the condition. He wrote on Instagram, “Hey everybody, so I disappeared from Instagram for a while. I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six-and-a-half weeks, which wasn't very fun.”

While admitting it was “horrible timing,” Brian made sure to show his appreciation for Sharna’s support. He wrote on Instagram, “It's amazing to see how people can adapt to situations and how well she has adapted to this situation.”

He added, “I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life. But I'm back now I'm feeling good. It was a terrible experience. I'm glad it's over."