Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Together!

Getty Images

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are having a baby!

People just posted a pic of the pair in Hawaii with Brian cradling Sharna’s belly. Check it out.

This is Sharna’s first child and Brian’s fifth!

Austin Green is already the father of Kassius, 19, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Brian and Sharna made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, and dished about their first date with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay in June.

So how did they meet? Brian said, “We have a business manager in common and she came to myself one day and to Sharna the same day and was like ‘Hey, I’ve got somebody, I have a client that you should meet…’ And so we ended up going and having coffee.”

They were supposed to meet up a few days later, but Sharna accidentally showed up a day early. Brian revealed, “I was on set, I was doing ‘Masked Dancer,’ and I was thinking… that wasn’t today.”

Sharna added, “Why did I have to realize [it] after I was sitting down at the table for like 15 minutes? I was like, ‘I did not just do that… It’s not Friday.’”

Burgess continued, “Then when we actually sat down, the day we were supposed to, we ended up talking for like four and a half hours. We lost time… It was one of those like, ‘Wow, what just happened’ moments and so we kept wanting more of that.”

Rachel commented, “Sharna, I read that one of the things you fell for in Brian was his desire to do good.”

Sharna said, “Yes, definitely. It was a big conversation for us when we spent a lot of time connecting and getting to know each other, before we physically connected… It was the first four dates before we kissed, even.”

Brian explained, “Slow and steady wins the race.”

The couple later partnered up on “Dancing with the Stars” in September and told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about working together.

Sharna told Jenn, “There’s no way we would have done it if we weren’t [partners],” and Brian added, “That was the plan from the beginning for us… Keeping it a secret was a nightmare.”