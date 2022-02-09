Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Divorce Finalized

Getty Images

Over a year after Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green, their divorce has been finalized!

A judge signed off on their divorce on Tuesday.

TMZ reports that Megan and Brian’s divorce settlement included joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.

The docs didn’t have much information on child and spousal support, but there was note of a settlement being reached out of court.

Megan’s legal name has been restored to Megan Fox from Megan Green.

A source told the outlet that Megan and Brian did not have a preup. Since they were married for 10 years, it could mean that everything they earned during their marriage would be split 50/50, based on California law.

The pair had been on-again, off-again for years before they were finally done in 2019. Fox had first filed for divorce in 2015, but she withdrew the papers four years later, only to refile again in 2020.

Both have moved on from their relationship. Megan is now engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while Brian has been dating Sharna Burgess for over a year.

The divorce news comes nearly a month after MGK got down on one knee to propose to Megan. Along with sharing a proposal video, Megan wrote on Instagram, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree… Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” Fox elaborated, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

A source told Us Weekly that Brian was “nothing but supportive” of Megan’s engagement, adding, “He’s happy for her.”

Brian is also getting serious with Sharna, they are expecting their first child together!

He was recently photographed cradling her growing baby bump in Hawaii, in a photo obtained by People magazine.

Brian and Sharna made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, and dished about their first date with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay in June.

How did they meet? Brian said, “We have a business manager in common and she came to myself one day and to Sharna the same day and was like ‘Hey, I’ve got somebody, I have a client that you should meet…’ And so we ended up going and having coffee.”

They were supposed to meet up a few days later, but Sharna accidentally showed up a day early. Brian revealed, “I was on set, I was doing ‘Masked Dancer,’ and I was thinking… that wasn’t today.”