Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal Baby’s Gender and Due Date

Instagram

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are dropping some baby news!

The couple announced Sharna’s pregnancy earlier this month, and now they’ve revealed they are having a baby boy in July.

Brian shared a pic of Burgess’ baby bump on Instagram with the message, “We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))”

He added, “@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sharna also shared a photo, a loving pic of the family with their hands on her bare belly in a bikini.

She wrote, “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙 Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022.”

The dancer added, “@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️.”



Presumably, the hands in the pic belonged to Brian and his three sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox, because Sharna added a call out to Green’s 19-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil.

The reality star promised, “@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brian and Sharna made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, and dished about their first date with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay in June.

So how did they meet? Brian said, “We have a business manager in common and she came to myself one day and to Sharna the same day and was like ‘Hey, I’ve got somebody, I have a client that you should meet…’ And so we ended up going and having coffee.”

They were supposed to meet up a few days later, but Sharna accidentally showed up a day early. Brian revealed, “I was on set, I was doing ‘Masked Dancer,’ and I was thinking… that wasn’t today.”

Sharna added, “Why did I have to realize [it] after I was sitting down at the table for like 15 minutes? I was like, ‘I did not just do that… It’s not Friday.’”

Burgess continued, “Then when we actually sat down, the day we were supposed to, we ended up talking for like four and a half hours. We lost time… It was one of those like, ‘Wow, what just happened’ moments and so we kept wanting more of that.”

Rachel commented, “Sharna, I read that one of the things you fell for in Brian was his desire to do good.”

Sharna said, “Yes, definitely. It was a big conversation for us when we spent a lot of time connecting and getting to know each other, before we physically connected… It was the first four dates before we kissed, even.”

Brian explained, “Slow and steady wins the race.”

The couple later partnered up on “Dancing with the Stars” in September and told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about working together.

Sharna told Jenn, “There’s no way we would have done it if we weren’t [partners],” and Brian added, “That was the plan from the beginning for us… Keeping it a secret was a nightmare.”