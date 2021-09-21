Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Talk Teaming Up for ‘DWTS,’ Plus: Why She Was Crying Happy Tears

ABC

Everyone was waiting to see if real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess would be partnered up on “Dancing with the Stars.” Last night it was revealed they are a team, and they say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The couple made their “DWTS” debut with the foxtrot and shared a kiss onstage, before “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with them after the show.

Sharna told Jenn, “There’s no way we would have done it if we weren’t [partners],” and Brian added, “That was the plan from the beginning for us… Keeping it a secret was a nightmare.”

The couple have been dating for almost a year and they are the first couple to dance together.

Green explained how they met, saying, “We have a mutual business manager who randomly texted us, ‘You should meet another client of mine,’ so we both say, ‘Yeah.’” Sharna said, “We sat down for coffee and it ended with lunch… We ended up sitting there for four hours.”

ABC

So are they using their relationship to their advantage? Jenn pointed out, “I'm sure you practice together all the time?” Sharna said, “We try to separate as much as possible. Brian has three young boys at home so I think anyone who has kids at home is like… ‘yeah, sure they practice at home’… And he also is shooting ‘The Connors.’” Brian said, “We are trying to squeeze in rehearsals.”