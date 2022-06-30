Brandi Glanville on Taylor Armstrong Drama and If She’d Return to 'RHOBH'

NBCUniversal

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville is back on Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Brandi, who spilled the tea on all the “RHUGT” drama, including her tension with Taylor Armstrong!

Things got dramatic when Taylor called Brandi “unstable” during a “Twitter war.” Glanville added, “I had no idea I had an issue with Taylor. I didn’t know what her problem was with me cause I haven’t talked to the b*tch in a decade.”

Brandi admitted that she was “confused” about the drama since she insisted that they didn’t have beef before.

As for if the drama between them simmers down, Brandi said, “You will see some resolution… but to what? Still don’t know why she is so crazy. I think there was some self-producing going on with her.”

The new season will include a tense dinner. Brandi commented, “All I remember is walking into that dinner and getting in a fight with just about everyone at the table and not really [being] sure why.”

Brandi also gave an honest answer as for why she returned to “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” saying it was for “the money.”

She emphasized, “During COVID, it was bleak!”

“Andy [Cohen] called, he promised there was going to be no drama, it was gonna be really fun, but I think he forgot who he was talking to,” Glanville said.

Along with the drama, there was also franchise favorites getting together for naked dance parties and slumber parties at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor.

When asked if Dorinda made it nice, Brandi answered, “She had her moments… The house is beautiful. I did call it Dead Stone Manor because everyone was talking about their dead husbands.”

While Brandi loves Dorinda, she described her as a “mean drunk.” She emphasized, “When she drinks, it gets not so nice.”

Brandi did play nice with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, sharing, “I have this bond with Phaedra. We talk almost every day. I was such a fan of hers going in because I’m a huge of ‘Atlanta,’ it’s like one of my favorite franchises. So I knew Eva from even ‘Top Model,’ I was a fan of Eva’s. So I was like, ‘I hope they’re nice.’ You just hope the people you like on TV are gonna be that way in real life, and they were so cool.”

As for where she stands with her former castmates from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Glanville said, “I keep in touch with [Lisa] Rinna, I keep in touch with Kyle [Richards]. I will always love Kim Richards; we’re not talking at the moment, I don’t know why, but I will always love her.”

Would Brandi ever return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”? She answered, “I would… It’s a different show now. It’s not the ‘Housewives’ I did in 2011. It seems much more produced to me.”