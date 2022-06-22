Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong gave “Extra” a sneak peek at some of the drama to come on the red carpet for Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”!

As Brandi was talking to us, she was bumped by Taylor. Brandi then fake pushed Taylor, joking, “She is very skinny. I will break this arm.”

Taylor quipped, “I just said that we are like family that fights on holidays.”

Brandi commented, “She pushed me first. You saw it.”

The two end up hugging it out!

Taylor joked, “She’s digging her nails into me.”

Brandi then dished, “We do make out at some point.”

When asked what episode, Brandi played coy, saying, “I don’t know… It happens.”

Brandi emphasized, “I like to make out with people I fight with.”

Brandi continued to spill the tea on what’s in store for the show and meeting all the ladies, plus whether we could see more of her on Bravo.

Glanville was “happy” to be part of the show, admitting that she tried to “keep it cool” with Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille since she is “fans of both.”

Brandi noted that she wanted to find out why Parks was fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She commented, “She’s nice and she told me, and you guys will hear.”