Brandi Glanville Hospitalized

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville has been hospitalized.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Glanville posted a pic from her hospital bed. She wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite💗More tests to run🙏🙏🙏.”

Brandi also shared a close-up pic of her hand on Tuesday afternoon. She tweeted, “My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling – ON A TUESDAY!!!!”

My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/pDWrxE4PWY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 3, 2021 @BrandiGlanville

Hours earlier before heading to the ER, Glanville revealed, “I think I got bit by something in the night!:/I have so much to do today I’m not sure I can go to the doctor.”

I think I got bit by something in the night!:/I have so much to do today I’m not sure I can go to the doctor pic.twitter.com/i0jKrRDk6o — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 3, 2021 @BrandiGlanville

Last year, Brandi suffered a burn accident from a psoriasis light after misreading instructions from her doctor. A few months ago, she opened about on the mishap, tweeting, “So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing.”