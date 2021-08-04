Celebrity News August 04, 2021
Brandi Glanville Hospitalized
Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville has been hospitalized.
On Wednesday, Glanville posted a pic from her hospital bed. She wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite💗More tests to run🙏🙏🙏.”
Brandi also shared a close-up pic of her hand on Tuesday afternoon. She tweeted, “My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling – ON A TUESDAY!!!!”
Hours earlier before heading to the ER, Glanville revealed, “I think I got bit by something in the night!:/I have so much to do today I’m not sure I can go to the doctor.”
Last year, Brandi suffered a burn accident from a psoriasis light after misreading instructions from her doctor. A few months ago, she opened about on the mishap, tweeting, “So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing.”
She noted, “It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds completely my fault it was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress.”