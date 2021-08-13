Dorinda Medley Returns to ‘Housewives’ Franchise in New Spin-Off Show

NBCUniversal

Reality star Dorinda Medley is coming back to the “Housewives” franchise!

DailyMail.com reports Medley will lead the cast of “Housewives Mash Up,” which will stream on Peacock.

The series will reunite stars from other franchises like “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

A source shared, “Viewers love Dorinda and we thought it would be great to have her star in a new show that brings her together with past favorites from other franchises.”

“The show will see Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks, who will hang with Dorinda at a top-secret location,” the production insider dished.

“Housewives Mash Up” is reportedly set to start filming next month.

The news comes just a year after Dorinda’s exit from “The Real Housewives of New York City” after six seasons.

At the time, Medley announced on Instagram, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way,” Medley added. “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.”