Travis Barker Hospitalized

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

TMZ obtained photos of Travis on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him.

It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Barker was photographed with his right hand up while he was on the stretcher.

Kardashian kept a low profile by wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Barker didn’t go into detail about the medical emergency but tweeted on Tuesday, “God save me.”

Travis first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before he was taken to Cedars-Sinai.

The hospitalization comes just days after news broke that Kourtney is battling COVID-19 for the second time.

In a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, Kourtney revealed that she contracted COVID-19 last week but has made a “full recovery.”

Last month, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot for the third time in Italy.