Shanna Moakler Reacts to Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

Getty/Backgrid

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in Portofino over the weekend, and now his ex-wife Shanna Moakler is speaking out.

Shanna, who shares son Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Travis, opened up to Us Weekly about the “gorgeous affair.”

Moakler said, “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

The star added that she’s “happy” that her kids, including daughter Atiana, 23, with Oscar De La Hoya, “looked happy and got to see Italy.”

Barker and Moakler’s kids jointed Kourtney’s children at the wedding; she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

A source told Us Weekly, “All the Barker family and Kardashian family were dancing together when the DJ played [Blink-182’s] ‘All the Small Things,’” adding that Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner “acted as the MC for the evening” by “introducing and welcoming everyone” to the wedding.

Back in May 2021, Shanna commented on Travis and Kourtney’s relationship. She told Us Weekly at the time, “I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it. [But] I’m not recycling from my past relationship. What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [‘True Romance’] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from ‘True Romance.’ Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from ‘True Romance.’”