Why Rob Kardashian Skipped Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

Getty

Rob Kardashian was noticeably absent from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, over the weekend.

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that Rob “really wanted to be there for Kourtney’s special day,” but he didn’t want to be in the spotlight.

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” the insider said. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”

Instead, Rob “supported Kourtney from afar” and jumped on FaceTime with his sisters.

The source said, “He loves his sister very much and is so happy for her and Travis. He will celebrate with her in L.A.”

Meanwhile, viewers were surprised to catch a glimpse of him on a recent episode of “The Kardashians.”

During a scene to celebrate his mother Kris Jenner’s birthday, Rob was seen sitting next to sister Khloé.

At first glance, it was not obvious that Rob was there since he was mostly hidden by Khloe.

However, after closer inspection, viewers were able to see a side profile of a smiling Rob during the shot, and his tattoos were visible during a toast.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Rob would making “very brief appearances” on the Hulu show. They added, “He’s camera-shy so doesn’t like being filmed, but fans will see glimpses of him.”

While Rob tends to stay out of the spotlight, his relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, the mother of his 5-year-old Dream, has been all over the news lately.