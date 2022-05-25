Why Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Attend Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

Getty/Backgrid

One guest noticeably missing from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding was Caitlyn Jenner.

Now, TMZ reveals that Caitlyn didn’t attend the nuptials in Portofino because she wasn’t invited.

A source claims Kourtney and Caitlyn are on good terms, but they aren’t in contact all the time. Since Kourtney and Travis reportedly wanted to keep the ceremony small, Kourtney felt she didn’t need to include Caitlyn.

Caitlyn, who was married to Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, might still have a chance to celebrate with the couple. Kourtney and Travis are reportedly planning a wedding reception in L.A.

In other news, Jenner made headlines this week when she weighed in on Kim Kardashian’s love life on “The Pivot,” a podcast.

While she praised Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West for supporting her during her 2015 transition, Jenner added, “He was very difficult to live with” for Kim.

Switching gears, she gave her stamp of approval to Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, saying, “Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim. We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”

She said Kim recently brought him by her Malibu home, and shared, “[Davidson is] very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye. Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”