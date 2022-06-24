NeNe Leakes on Finding Happiness After Husband Gregg Leakes’ Death

NeNe Leakes is back on TV after leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with NeNe on the set of her BET+ reality series “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” where she opened up on love after her husband Gregg lost his battle with cancer.

NeNe is now dating Nyonisela Sioh, but a lot of her happiness is from within. She said, “I can’t say he hasn’t helped me put a smile on my face… You have to be willing to be happy and you have to make a lot of changes within yourself.”

Nyonisela also makes an appearance on the show!

In “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” celebrities like NeNe, Big Freedia, Slim Thug, Ray J, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Lamar Odom live together and join the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) as Texas Southern University students.

She explained, “The one thing I was interested in, I went to an HBCU, I love Houston, so I said, ‘Let’s go back and really see what’s happening.’ I wasn’t super excited about moving into a house with a bunch of celebrities because I never lived with celebrities before, and I know celebrities are divas.”

As for what was more challenging — living in the home with everyone or going back to school — she answered, “Definitely going back to school… We are sitting in class with young college students, so they know everything. We don’t know anything.”

While she has left the “Housewives” franchise, NeNe is still in touch with some of the ladies. She dished, “I own a restaurant lounge in Atlanta. Drew [Sidora] doesn’t live far — she is always in there… Marlo [Hampton], I still communicate with her time to time.”