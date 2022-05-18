Kandi Burruss Talks Shereé’s Return to ‘RHOA,’ and Drama with Phaedra & NeNe

Kandi Burruss is teasing all the fireworks ahead on Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” from Shereé Whitfield’s return to drama surrounding Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton and NeNe Leakes.

The reality star opened up to “Extra” special correspondent – and her friend – B. Scott about what’s in store.

Kandi has been on the show every season since she joined in Season 2, and confessed, “I thought it was just something to do for fun at first and here it is all these years later I’m still here.”

B. Scott called her the “OG of the show,” and Burruss replied, “I don’t know, when people say I’m the OG… Yes, as far as consistent time on the show… but with Shereé [Whitfield] being back I don’t really consider myself the OG because she was on Season 1.”

She added of Shereé, “I love that she's back. She came back and came with it… All the things that we have talked about… She really came to finish what she started… We finally got some answers.”

Burruss also addressed why she said she would not return if Phaedra came back, saying, “The accusations that were made were not just… She never actually came for me herself… People don’t understand, people are losing their whole careers over accusations… It was other things that happened… I was like, ‘I can’t personally deal with her anymore’… It’s not saying she can’t come back, I’m saying I don’t want to deal if she comes back… I’m sure if someone accused you of drugging someone you wouldn’t want to be around them either…”

B. Scott also asked about a heated exchange with Marlo, and Kandi told her, “Obviously, I wasn’t too happy about it. She and I actually have been able to turn it around since.”

Kandi, however, hasn't turned things around with former "Housewife" NeNe, who is suing Bravo for allegedly fostering racist behavior on the longtime, hit show. Bravo has not commented on the case.

Burruss reflected, “She and I have had a lot of drama over the years… My experience is not that… I've decided I’m not going to play into the stuff with NeNe anymore… I mean, as far as her lawsuit… I don’t really have anything to say.”

But she does have a lot to celebrate... like her own hit Bravo show, “Kandi and the Gang.”

She shared, “I love seeing my family on television. This show was very fun to do.”

The star is also joining the producing team of Broadway’s upcoming play “The Piano Lesson” starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington. Kandi said, “It is an all-star cast. It is going to be amazing. I’m super excited about it.” Previews for the show start in September.