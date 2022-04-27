Marlo Hampton Reacts to NeNe Leakes’ Lawsuit (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is about to get very real when Season 14 premieres!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay got the scoop on all the drama in store from Marlo Hampton, who said she is ready for her first season as a full-time peach holder!

Marlo also reacted to former Housewife NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Bravo for allegedly fostering racist behavior on the longtime hit show.

She told Rachel, “You know, we're going to leave that where it's at. Just sending my sister some love and kisses and we're gonna keep talking about me and my peach and how it's my time to shine, baby."

Rachel expressed how excited she was to see Marlo and her peach on the new season.

Hampton commented, “I don't think I've had time to take it in. I think on Sunday, once I really see it and watch it with you guys... I'm like... 'Oh, my God, it's real.'"

This season, there’s some drama with Kenya Moore. Marlo dished, “I started off 100%, loyal friend, loving Kenya, 100% supportive. And just watch and see how that pans out. A real sister, I mean 100% loyal sister, 100% having her back, and I just have realized I don’t want a sister or friend if I can’t tell you how I feel without you getting upset. I may not deliver the message the best, but I can have my own opinion. I don’t have to agree with you and just get over it.”

Marlo went on, “A lot of girls are not girl’s girls. If it’s beneficial for them, or if they need you to style them or borrow something of yours or your fashion advice or home décor advice, then you’re a friend.”

Marlo said she is in a “good place” with Shereé Whitfield. Marlo raved, “That’s the OG. Sheree returned and we just got closer. We got close like this — boom. It was just instant. When you see this season, you’re gonna be like, 'Wow, this is like the old days…' You know, how like the friendships when they were authentic and the sisterhood, and we have that back. And that’s what was missing.”

As for new addition, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo described her as “amazing, bubbly, and friendly,” adding, “She’s the glue to all us coming back.”

Rachel noted that she went to college with Sanya! Marlo gushed, “I love her to death. She’s funny. She wants us to come together. She’s here with the fun, hard work. I just love her. She’s amazing.”

Marlo and Kandi Burruss may have not always seen eye to eye on things, but they are “good.” She explained, “Kandi is like a sister. I tell everyone she’s like a sister to me, and I’ve known Kandi for at least over a decade. So I just feel like Kandi, I don’t care who you are, what you do, what you have, if you’re wrong you’re wrong. And if I don’t agree with you, I’m not gonna agree with you. So that’s just what I’m seeing. Friendships have to be real, or I don’t want the friendship.”