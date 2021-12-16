NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating Again After Husband Gregg’s Death

NeNe Leakes may have a new man in her life after losing husband Gregg to cancer.

Leakes recently posed with a dapper gentleman at her 54th birthday party at her Linnethia Lounge, and now TMZ has the details.

It turns out he is Nyonisela Sioh, a man from Liberia who owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina.

No word yet on how long they have been dating, but NeNe wasn’t shy about posting pics of him on Instagram.

She revealed in the caption that the bash was actually a surprise party thrown by her son.

NeNe wrote, “This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way! My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt.”



She went on, “Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week 😩 I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time❤️.”