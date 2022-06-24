Cara Delevingne Raves About Selena Gomez and ‘Only Murders’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is joining Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building”!

In a new interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, she gushed about working with her friend Selena Gomez and dished on what to expect from her mysterious character Alice.

Cara was a “huge fan” of the show and immediately said “yes” when her agent called her about a role on the show. She noted, “I was just willing to literally be an extra because I love that show so much just to be on that set. It's just, it was such a dream.”

As for working with Selena, Cara gushed, “I adore Selena. I think she's one of the most incredible people in the world, like, so caring, so lovely, but also as a professional.”

Delevingne added, “I know how hard she works, but just to act with her, to be able to have that kind of… actor that just, like, is so generous with everything and, like, it was just so fun to work with her and also to be able to get to spend that much time with her because we're both so busy. It was just such a treat. Honestly, I just didn't want it to end.”

Cara also raved about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short, and talked about what it was like to be on set with them. She said, “Like, everything offset should be a show in itself just because they're just so brilliant together… Just to, like, learn from them and then Selena as well, like, they are just the most amazing trio and they're all so funny.”

On the show, Cara plays Selena’s love interest Alice, who she described as “mysterious,” “determined,” and “intense.”

Cara teased that there will be “lots of twists and turns” on the show, adding that her character will start unraveling at the end of the season.

While she was more than happy to discuss “Only Murders in the Building,” she kept her lips sealed about the second season of her Prime Video series “Carnival Row.” She did say, “We put a lot of work into the second season — it's gonna be amazing.”