Selena Gomez Reacts to Meryl Streep Being a Fan of Hers (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are back for Season 2 of their Hulu hit series “Only Murders in the Building”!

In a new interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, they dished on what’s next for their crime-solving podcast trio, as well as Selena’s “crazy” moment meeting Meryl Streep!

Meryl is a big fan of the show, and made sure Selena knew it! Selena shared, “She just said that she thought I was lovely. So I don’t know what that meant because I kind of blacked out after she started speaking. So she might have said she’s never even seen the show, but I don’t care because she had the sweetest compliment, and I’m such a fan.”

Could Steve Martin persuade Meryl to sign on for the third season? He answered, “I don’t really know how to reach her.”

Recalling their movie “It’s Complicated,” Steve said, “You know I did a movie with Meryl and we got along great. She was funny and we performed well together, and, you know, it’s an honor to be able to act with her and have her feel that you’re even in the same ballgame, you know, with her.”

They don’t have Meryl on the show, but they did get to work with guest star Amy Schumer.

Steve dished on Amy’s character, saying, “Amy plays herself as a celebrity who moves in the building, and often these buildings do have celebrities who live in them.”

Steve praised Amy, saying, “I found that, you know, working with Amy, she’s very fast and you know, Marty and I and Selena, we’re always making jokes, and would be around Amy and you get sparked because she’s so funny. But I found that if I was making a joke, she’d have a comeback before I finished my sentence. She was that fast.”

As for who else we’ll see this season, Short teased, “We see the brilliant Shirley MacLaine. We see the brilliant Andrea Martin. Nathan Lane returns.”

Cara Delevingne is playing Gomez’s love interest this season. Along with calling her “brilliant,” Selena gushed, “She was wonderful on the show. I can’t wait for people to see it because it is pretty wonderful. But it was easy.”

She went on, “It felt like working with my best friend. It was just if anything made me feel more comfortable, and you can see Mabel kind of growing and stepping into a new phase in her life with Alice and you know, having a relationship… It’s really beautiful, and I definitely have loved working with her.”

Selena’s part was originally written for an older man, but the show producers suggested a young woman instead, which Steve approved of! He explained, “They said, ‘What about Selena Gomez?’ We said, ‘God, that would be fantastic.’ And she came on board. We had a Zoom reading. We’d never met, and Marty and I immediately after the Zoom meeting called each other and said, ‘She’s fantastic.’ What a great mix.”

Gomez commented, “I will say that I even would joke around with them and say, ‘Gosh, I really, I could have been so awful, I hope I’m not awful’… They made me feel so welcome and I feel like I’m the third amigo.”

Selena also revealed that she learned how to sharpen her comedic timing by working with Steve and Martin. She said, “I’ve learned how to be a little quicker with things and I feel more inspired to do more when I’m around them.”

In the first season, Selena, Steve, and Martin’s characters were arrested and “framed for the murder.” If they make it through, will Martin’s character move out? He answered, “Never. My apartment’s too good.”

Gomez emphasized that they couldn’t “afford to move out of the building.”