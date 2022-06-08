MEGA

Cara Delevingne has everyone talking about her love life!

On Tuesday, Cara was spotted packing on the PDA with singer Minke while they enjoyed each other’s company in Portofino, Italy.

Spotted kissing at the Hotel Splendido, Cara was seen holding a bottle of Pellegrino, while Minke held a book in her hand.

The day before, the two were also seen smooching on a rooftop in Venice.

It is unclear how long they have known each other.

In 2020, Delevingne opened up about her sexuality, telling Variety, “I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Over the years, Delevingne has been linked to St. Vincent, Ashley Benson, Michelle Rodriguez and Harry Styles.

In professional news, Cara will be playing Selena Gomez’s love interest in the second season of “Only Murders in the Building,” which premieres on Hulu on June 28.

Last month, showrunner John Hoffman told Vanity Fair that Cara’s character Alice will put Gomez’s Mabel “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began.”

He teased, “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.’”