Selena Gomez on New ‘Only Murders’ Love Interest and Her Own Dating Life (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are back for Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building,” and they teased what to expect in a new interview with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario at ABC Upfronts!

Selena played coy about the buzz that Cara Delevingne is playing her love interest in the new season. She told Tommy, “Maybe,” adding, “I think the whole point of us being here is to get people excited about the next season without giving too much away.”

She did say fans will be “pleasantly surprised from the first one,” while Steve added, “Lots of twists and turns, which I always love,” and Martin chimed in, “When you think there is a twist and turn… it goes straight.”

The cast clearly loves working together. Martin shared, “We really have a great, great, loose, fun time. We all agree that keeping the set loose and the camera crew laughing is important and we all share that, and I think it permeates.” Steve said shooting Season 2 was even better because “we have a shorthand and that really helps.”

Selena said of co-starring with the comedy veterans, “I’m just so lucky to hang out with them all day and learn and grow. It is just so much fun.”

Then there’s the fact that after Selena revealed on “Saturday Night Live” she’s single and looking, Martin and Steve said they’ll have to give the seal of approval!

Steve joked, “She must pass every prospective person through us,” and Martin teased, “So far, we haven’t liked anybody!” Martin continued the fun, insisting, “They better be rich,” Selena stepped in, adding with a laugh, “Maybe they shouldn’t talk on my behalf.”