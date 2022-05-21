Pete Davidson Confirms 'SNL' Exit in Emotional IG Post

A day after it was reported that Pete Davidson was leaving "SNL" after the season finale, the comic confirmed the news on Instagram.

His friend Dave Sirus posted a message from Davidson, who has been on the show since 2014. Alongside a sweet video showing Jerrod Carmichael embracing Pete right after his debut, Pete wrote, "This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way."

He went on, "In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did."

Going into what he brought to the show, Pete wrote, "I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number."



He signed the touching note, "Resident young person Pete Davidson."

Watch the video:

