Pete Davidson Cracks Jokes About Kanye West at Netflix Show

Getty Images

Pete Davidson took aim at Kanye West during a recent stand-up set for "Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival."

During his “Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends” show at the Fonda Theatre on April 29, the comedian cracked jokes about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband.

Over the past few months, Kanye has publicly slammed Pete, and even released a disturbing music video in which the rapper is seen kidnapping, tying up, and burying alive a Claymation version of Davidson.

Pete started out, “I've had a really weird year. I had an AIDS scare this year… Kanye told me I had AIDS and he's a genius, so I was like, ‘Oh, f**k.’”

Warning: Strong Language

The joke stems from rumors that Kanye was telling people that Davidson had AIDS. Pete later called Kanye’s dig “old-school,” claiming friend John Mulaney told him, “You should spread a rumor that he has polio.”

Davidson then asked the crowd, “Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls, like, a Mrs. Doubtfire?” referring to Robin Williams’ 1993 film about an estranged husband who pretends to be the family’s housekeeper so he can be close to his kids.

Pete joked, “I come home one day and they're like, ‘This is the new housekeeper.’ And he's like, ‘What’s up, fam?’”

Pete said friends haven’t been able to help him navigate the situation with West. “It’s a really weird thing to go through, because people try to give you advice, but even friends that are older than you are like, ‘I don’t know. It looks pretty bad, bro. Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need.’ But, like, no advice.”

He went on, “Everyone's like… ‘You staying with your mom? You in a safe spot?’”

Pete also brought up his friend Jack Harlow appearing on Kanye’s album, saying he’s fine with it.

“Kanye put him on his new album even though I’ve been friends with him for like two, three years. He did it anyway and people come up to me like, ‘How does that make you feel? Does that bother you? Does it get under your skin?’ and I’m like, ‘No, he’s a rapper. That’s his field. That’s what they do.’ That doesn’t hurt my feelings. It would hurt my feelings if I saw like, Bill Burr, at Sunday Service.”