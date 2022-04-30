Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go Red-Carpet Official at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their romance red-carpet official Saturday night, striking affectionate poses at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The annual event — returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 — brings celebs, journalists, and politicos together for an evening of awards and no-holds-barred humor.

President Biden will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend since former President Barack Obama.

Kim dazzled in a shimmering silver gown, while Pete rocked Blues Brothers chic, complete with skinny tie.

Kardashian was there to rep ABC for her Hulu series "The Kardashians." She has forayed into politics, meeting with former President Trump when he was in office as she pursued prison reform.

She had previously attended the event in 2012 with mom Kris Jenner.