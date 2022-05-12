Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is gushing over Pete Davidson on the new episode of “The Kardashians.”

Their romance came up while Kim was at her mother Kris Jenner’s birthday party in November 2021, as Scott Disick teased, “How was last night? I FaceTimed you.”

Kim plays coy, telling him, “I was probably busy.”

Seeming to refer to Pete, Scott says, “I look at all the comments and everyone’s like, ‘The guy is f**king nice,’” and Kim agrees, calling Davidson “truly the sweetest, nicest, human being on the planet.”

At one point, Scott and Ellen DeGeneres try to get some more details, but Kim insists, “I’ll tell you guys later.”

In a confessional, a producer asks who is making her smile so big, and Kim jokingly tells them, “Leave me alone.”

Kim hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October and started dating Pete, a cast member, afterward.

The jokes she made on “SNL” about her ex, Kanye, were discussed on Thursday’s episode — including the fact that the rapper walked out during her monologue.

She told sister Kourtney, “He did an interview last night saying, like, ‘SNL’ got me to say that I ‘divorced him.' I came prepared with my monologue and that really, like, upset him. I showed him the monologue, but he says he never read it, like, he just didn’t read the text. Kanye had a hard time with what I said. He’s like, ‘I haven’t signed the divorce papers…’ I don’t know [what he’s waiting for]. I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I don’t want to sign it.'”

She also talked about how Kanye had always helped style her, saying, “He styled me all for ‘SNL.’ Then, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, I won the inventor award for Skims, and I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’” Kim recalled. “He called me afterward and told me my career’s over and then he showed me a photo of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

The women also joked about Pete and Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker while discussing how Kourtney applied to law school in the past, and Kim is trying to become a lawyer now.

Kim said, “I had no idea you were going to go to law school. It’s crazy that I did learn that about you.” Kourtney points out they have other similarities as Kim jokes, “It’s, like, identical. What are you trying to say? … I copy your style and guys now.”