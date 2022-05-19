Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome First Child (Report)

Getty Images

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky’s bundle of joy is reportedly here!

TMZ reports the pair welcomed a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles.

The baby’s name and other details have not been revealed yet.

In January, Rihanna went public with her pregnancy.

Without a public statement needed, she was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bare belly.

Weeks later, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Rihanna, who got giggly about her pregnancy. Along with breaking into some proud-mama poses, she said, “I can't believe it! Usually when I'm on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it's a problem.”

She joked that she was “lettin’ it all out” during “crop top season.”

As for how she was feeling, RiRi said, “Really great — tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to. I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: 'No, you go to bed right now.'”

Rihanna was confident that their baby would be fly, saying, “They're not gonna have a choice — Mommy and Daddy, we ain't too shabby.”

A$AP, 33, also gushed to Terri over how beautiful Rihanna looks pregnant and talked about his excitement to become a dad.

In April, Rihanna revealed to Vogue that she “always thought” she’d marry first before having a baby. Along with revealing how children will change her life, she said, “Who the f**k says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom. They're going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I'm just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver.”

In 2020, Rihanna told the same publication what her life will be like in 10 years. She said, “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em... They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”