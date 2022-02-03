Rihanna Shows Off Her Pregnancy Progress with New Baby Bump Pic

Instagram

Rihanna just debuted her baby bump on Instagram!

The singer posted a photo of herself in a bathroom gazing down at her bare belly. In the pic, posted on Wednesday, she wears orange gloves and pulls on an orange-and-blue jersey to reveal her bump.

It appears to be the same outfit she was wearing as an oversize dress in NYC late last month. At the time, she paired the look with Prada heels and an orange purse. See the pic here.

Rihanna, 33, also shared professional pics taken January 28 of her with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, as they took a stroll through Harlem. Those feature Rihanna in light blue jeans and a long pink puffer coat unzipped from the bottom to reveal her bump adorned with jewelry. In one image, A$AP sweetly kisses her head.

Us Weekly reports the maternity look included a vintage Chanel jacket designed by Karl Lagerfeld, with a resale value of about $10,000. She also wore a Christian LACROIX brooch reportedly worth $5,500 and a Briony ring selling for a whopping $18,500.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

The “Diamonds” singer included the caption, “How the gang pulled up to black history month.”

Celebs took to the comments to congratulate Rihanna and A$AP. Nicki Minaj left three heart emojis, while Gigi Hadid wrote, “😭🥺 three angels 💘.”

Betsey Johnson told her “Congrats beautiful,” and Golnesa Gharachedaghi complimented the mom-to-be, writing, “Beautiful ❤️.”

While the baby’s gender has not been revealed, fans online speculate Rihanna was dropping hints she’s having a girl by wearing a bright pink coat.

A source tells Us Weekly the baby is “due this spring,” adding, “Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother. She’s had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can’t wait to be a mom! … She’s embracing her pregnancy body and sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. A$AP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

An insider also spoke to People, revealing, "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

The source added, "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

A$AP sounds like a total romantic, as the insider dished, "A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He's over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her."

A second source confirmed they are living together, adding, "Everyone is happy it's all working out. They will be great parents.”

People reports Rihanna and A$AP have been linked since November 2020 after years of friendship.

In May, A$AP told GQ that Rihanna was the love of his life, gushing that “she’s the one.” He insisted being a dad is "in my destiny, absolutely” and said he felt he would be an “overall amazing dad.”