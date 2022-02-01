Rihanna ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Pregnancy Says Source

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child and a source tells People she “couldn’t be happier.”

The singer and her boyfriend just announced the pregnancy news by putting her baby bump on display while on a stroll in Harlem.

Now, the insider says, "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

The source added, "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

A$AP sounds like a total romantic, as the insider dished, "A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He's over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her."

A second source confirmed they are living together, adding, "Everyone is happy it's all working out. They will be great parents.”