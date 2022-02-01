Celebrity News February 01, 2022
Rihanna ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Pregnancy Says Source
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child and a source tells People she “couldn’t be happier.”
The singer and her boyfriend just announced the pregnancy news by putting her baby bump on display while on a stroll in Harlem.
Now, the insider says, "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Child!View Story
The source added, "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."
A$AP sounds like a total romantic, as the insider dished, "A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He's over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her."
A second source confirmed they are living together, adding, "Everyone is happy it's all working out. They will be great parents.”
People reports Rihanna and A$AP have been linked since November 2020 after years of friendship.