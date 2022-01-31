Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Child!

Getty Images

Rihanna is going to be a mom!

The pregnant star is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, People magazine reports.

Photographed together in NYC over the weekend, the pair looked very much in love as she showed off her baby bump for the first time. See the pics.

The “Diamonds” singer wore a long pink puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bare belly, adorned with jewels. Rihanna paired the jacket with light blue jeans. A$AP, wearing black leather pants and a blue jacket, had a huge smile on his face as he held her hand.

As they strolled through Harlem, the couple held hands… and he even planted a kiss on her forehead!

In May, A$AP told GQ that Rihanna was the love of his life, gushing that “she’s the one.” He insisted being a dad is "in my destiny, absolutely” and said he felt he would be an “overall amazing dad.”

She told British Vogue in March 2020 that she was looking forward to starting a family. Looking ahead over the next 10 years, she said, “I'll have kids — three or four of 'em.”