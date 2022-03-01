Rihanna Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Sheer Maternity Look

Getty Images

Rihanna was rocking a seriously hot maternity look at Paris Fashion Week today.

The pregnant singer showed off her baby bump in a sheer black ensemble as she hit the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.

Riri dared to bare in a bra and panties covered only by a see-through dress. She paired the lingerie outfit with a black leather trench coat and knee-high patent leather boots. The 34-year-old accessorized with necklaces and rings, showing off her earrings with her hair half up and half down.

She completed the look with a striking red lipstick.

Getty Images

This isn’t her first eye-popping outfit at Fashion Week. Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, posed with her beau at the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023. For that event, she was turning heads in a peach mini-dress by the brand paired with a Diesel by Glenn Marten Fall 2022 shearling coat. She also hit up Milan Fashion Week, where she bared her growing belly in a black crop top and black pants at the Gucci show.

Getty Images

Recently, RiRi told Refinery 29, “Right now, I'm really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you're not sexy right now [but] you'll get back there, and I don't believe in that s--t.”

She added, “So I'm trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”

Last month, “Extra” caught up with the singer at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin celebration in L.A., where she showed off her baby bump in a green crop top.

"Usually when I'm on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it's a problem," she said, breaking into some proud-mama poses.

The “Diamonds” singer then declared it, “Crop top season!” saying she’s, “Lettin' it all out.”