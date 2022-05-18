Joe Alwyn Gushes Over Taylor Swift Receiving Her Honorary Doctorate (Exclusive)

Splash News

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Joe Alwyn about that “Conversations with Friends” ending, as well as his girlfriend Taylor Swift getting her honorary doctorate at NYC.

It was just announced that Swift that would be receiving an honorary degree from the famed university. She would also be delivering the commencement speech.

Alwyn commented, “It’s an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Joe also shared his reaction to the cliffhanger ending of “Conversations with Friends,” saying, “I kind of love the ending.”

He explained, “I feel like I don’t know where it goes after that, but I feel like it’s sort of, it speaks to everything that Sally was writing about, the kind of messiness and the complexity of love and whether you can love more than one person at once and not needing to land on a kind of finite decision, but to go with impulse in the moment without tying things up in a definite way.”

As for people loving the show, Joe said, “It’s great… It’s nice to finally be able to share with other people. The book meant so much to so many people, so for other people to finally get to see what we’ve been working on is always a nice feeling.”

Alwyn also opened up about getting close to the cast while shooting in Belfast. He commented, “When we first went to Belfast, it was locked down already, so we literally just had to hang out all the time. There was a lot of, a lot of like weekend dinners and drinking and stumbling around Belfast and I think my favorite bit was probably going to Croatia at the end.”

He noted that it “felt like going on holiday.”

The internet recently went crazy over a cat look-a-like of Joe. What’s his reaction? He commented, “I hope it’s the eyes, I mean I’ll take any of it, it’s a cute cat, the whiskers.”